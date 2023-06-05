Overturned box truck causes significant delays on Route 9 in Cromwell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Backups were reported along Route 9 in Cromwell following a report about an overturned box truck.
According to state police, a collision occurred on the northbound side of the highway in the area of exit 27 late Monday morning.
The right lane of Route 9 north was closed for the investigation.
Emergency and fire crews were sent to the scene.
At least one person was transported to a hospital; however, the extend of the person’s injuries was not known.
There’s no word on what caused the collision.
