Parents concerned over gender identity video shown to elementary school students in Granby

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Parents in Granby are upset after young students were shown a video of kids discussing Pride Month and gender identity.

Parents believe they should’ve been told their kids were going to see the video.

The students who watched the video are in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade at the Wells Road School.

Parents are unhappy for a couple of reasons.

They said they were never told the video was going to be shown to the kids.

Some parents feel their child is too young to learn about these topics and that it’s on the parents to have these discussions, not the school.

The video shows kids describing what pride means to them.

“Pride means you should be able to be free. All my life I never really felt like a boy and I don’t really feel like a girl. So I’d rather be both,” part of the video shows.

The video had a few examples like that one, with preferred pronouns by the kids’ names.

After school that day the kids got home and told their parents about the video.

One parent also sent us pictures of what they’re calling a puberty kit, that students were sent home with.

That same parent claims her son came home with pantiliners and maxi pads.

“When I saw the video I was extremely disturbed,” said Kyle Reyes of Granby.

Reyes has four kids under 9, and he has decided to pull his kids out of the Granby School District.

“These are conversations that if anyone is going to have with their kids it should be the parents having with kids,” Reyes said.

Eyewitness News showed the video to a mom at the school pickup line Monday, who saw it for the first time.

“They needed to get parents’ permissions to show their children that,” the mom said. “We should’ve been told so we can have a conversation at home and not be thrown off guard this way.”

Stephen Davis was picking up his 8-year-old granddaughter.

“There was nothing warning us,” Davis said. “They don’t have to worry about being an adult when they’re 8 years old.

The superintendent’s office said it is handling concerns from parents internally, claiming the video is designed for 2-to-12-year-olds.

Channel 3 obtained a letter the Wells Road principal sent to parents, which said: “It certainly was not intended to alienate or disturb any child. In context, we were trying to remind students that it is ok to be who you are and still be treated with respect dignity and kindness.”

“Parents are starting to come out of the woodwork and it’s time to start fighting back,” Reyes.

Many parents said they have concerns and will be reaching out to the principal.

The statement from the superintendent’s office did not mention parents not being told about the video before kids saw it.

