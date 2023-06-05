Southington police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile, according to Southington police.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint that police received back in 2017.

Authorities said on Friday, Daniel Checovetes, 45, turned himself in to police on an arrest warrant.

“The complaint alleges Checovetes had inappropriate contact with a juvenile that occurred over a period of years, resulting in the investigation,” said police.

Checovetes was charged with three counts of sexual assault second-degree and held on a $200,000 bond. He appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

