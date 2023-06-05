Contests
Family photos found at Bradley Airport; owner sought

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A collage of photos was found at Bradley International Airport and state police hope the public can help reunite them with their owner.

State police posted to social media that while they patrolled the airport’s parking garage in Windsor Locks on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., a trooper was approached by a Good Samaritan.

Connecticut State Police said a Good Samaritan found loose photos in a parking garage at...
Connecticut State Police said a Good Samaritan found loose photos in a parking garage at Bradley International Airport on June 4.(Connecticut State Police)

The person reported that they found a number of loose photos.

“If these photos belong to you or someone you know, please contact State Police at [Bradley International Airport] at 860-292-7400.

The case reference number was #2300228794.

