State’s 900-page state budget generates mixed reaction

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state budget has finally been released, and reaction is mixed.

Democrats said it includes investments in education and the largest middle class tax cuts.

However, nonprofit providers and others say it falls short of what’s needed.

The budget was about 900 pages. There’s a lot in it.

Group home workers have been on strike. They were looking for higher wages. They’ve been protesting for days at the state capitol. There is more money in the budget, but they said it’s not enough.

Many nonprofits said they weren’t happy either. While there was additional funding, they said it comes after years of cuts.

The House speaker commented on the budget on Monday morning.

“We have a historic increase in education cost sharing, which will help reduce property taxes, make it easier for our urban schools to retain teachers and paraeducators,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, Democrat, House speaker. “We have money for the baby bonds program. We continue the motor vehicle tax deduction and on the revenue side, it’s the largest income tax cut in state history.”

While Connecticut has a huge surplus this year, Ritter said constraints like fiscal guardrails have restricted how much they can spend.

Republicans said they like the budget. Some of their ideas were in there. However, they said they don’t like the implementer. That’s where additional spending is on certain projects.

There will be a long debate in the House before a vote. Then the budget goes to the Senate.

