Suspects steal woman’s purse while helping her change a flat tire

Authorities said they took the woman’s purse and left in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.(Norwalk Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Two men stole a woman’s purse while they helped her change a flat tire, according to Norwalk police.

It happened around 3 p.m. May 24 at the Exxon Gas Station on Westport Avenue, police said.

The two men were described as Hispanic in their late 20s, said police.

“The woman stated that they told her they were brothers,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

