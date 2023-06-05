Suspects steal woman’s purse while helping her change a flat tire

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Two men stole a woman’s purse while they helped her change a flat tire, according to Norwalk police.

It happened around 3 p.m. May 24 at the Exxon Gas Station on Westport Avenue, police said.

Authorities said they took the woman’s purse and left in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

The two men were described as Hispanic in their late 20s, said police.

“The woman stated that they told her they were brothers,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.