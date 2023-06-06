Contests
11 people arrested for riding ATVs, dirt bikes through Hartford

On June 4, Hartford police confiscated 11 ATVs and dirt bikes, and arrested 11 people for...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford arrested 11 people and confiscated 11 ATVs and dirt bikes over the weekend.

Hartford police reported that they, along with state police, conducted on Sunday a citywide details to address the illegal operation of ATVs in city streets.

As a result of this detail, 11 arrests were made for prohibited operation of ATVs.

Also, they said one arrest was made for possession of a stolen dirt bike and one arrest was made for possession of a firearm with a high capacity magazine. One individual was apprehended as a fugitive, who was wanted for robbery.

Police said a total of 11 vehicles were impounded as a result of the detail.

Hartford police impounded 11 dirt bikes and ATVs as part of an operation on June 4.
Hartford police impounded 11 dirt bikes and ATVs as part of an operation on June 4.(Hartford police)

