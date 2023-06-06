11 people arrested for riding ATVs, dirt bikes through Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford arrested 11 people and confiscated 11 ATVs and dirt bikes over the weekend.

Hartford police reported that they, along with state police, conducted on Sunday a citywide details to address the illegal operation of ATVs in city streets.

As a result of this detail, 11 arrests were made for prohibited operation of ATVs.

Also, they said one arrest was made for possession of a stolen dirt bike and one arrest was made for possession of a firearm with a high capacity magazine. One individual was apprehended as a fugitive, who was wanted for robbery.

Police said a total of 11 vehicles were impounded as a result of the detail.

Hartford police impounded 11 dirt bikes and ATVs as part of an operation on June 4. (Hartford police)

