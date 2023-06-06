Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Budget Approved: Senate prepares vote before session draws to close

Senate will vote before Wednesday at midnight on the two-year, $51.1 billion state budget agreement.
Senate will vote Wednesday on the two-year, $51.1 billion state budget agreement.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The vote is in and the budget has been approved.

Senate will take a final vote on the budget prior to Wednesday at midnight on the two-year, $51.1 billion deal.

It would include the largest income tax cut for working and middle-class individuals and families in Connecticut history.

The budget also features significant increases in funding for K-12 and childcare programs, thousands of new housing units, and support for nonprofit providers.

Over $240 million would be invested in public school education, with a focus on increasing staffing and retaining current employees.

Some will make out better than others when it comes to the approved budget.

Non-profit organizations would receive a 2.5% increase in total funding, and group home workers would get a 4.5% pay raise according to the agreement.

Group home workers have been striking up at the Capitol for a wage of at least $25 an hour, and the approved budget falls short of that goal.

Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas raised some concerns about funding for early voting, “I’ve said from day one, I would rather have no early voting than early voting that’s not well funded and I still stick with that.”

But overall, there seems to be a sense of relief as another legislative session draws to a close.

House Speaker Matt Ritter was proud of the budget agreement when Eyewitness News spoke with him, “We have a historic increase in education cost sharing which will help reduce property taxes. Making it easier for our urban schools to retain teachers and paraeducators.”

Gov. Lamont believes the approved budget is well-balanced, “At the beginning of the legislative session, I promised that this budget would build growth and opportunity for all of Connecticut, and this agreement does just that.”

Rep. Vinny Candalora was on the same page as the Governor, stating that bipartisan support was key to the deal, “Ultimately you have a budget that largely incorporates a lot of Republican policies. It’s natural it’s going to get support.”

Lawmakers are expected to reconvene around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol.

State Senate will vote on the agreement prior to this Wednesday at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Driver killed in crash in front of Southington home
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
Authorities said they took the woman’s purse and left in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.
Suspects steal woman’s purse while helping her change a flat tire
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line

Latest News

Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
A man called 911 and said he had just killed his mother in the area of the Still River near...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Senate will vote Wednesday on the two-year, $51.1 billion state budget agreement.
Budget Approved: Senate prepares vote before session draws to close