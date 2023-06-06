Budget Approved: Senate prepares vote before session draws to close

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The vote is in and the budget has been approved.

Senate will take a final vote on the budget prior to Wednesday at midnight on the two-year, $51.1 billion deal.

It would include the largest income tax cut for working and middle-class individuals and families in Connecticut history.

The budget also features significant increases in funding for K-12 and childcare programs, thousands of new housing units, and support for nonprofit providers.

Over $240 million would be invested in public school education, with a focus on increasing staffing and retaining current employees.

Some will make out better than others when it comes to the approved budget.

Non-profit organizations would receive a 2.5% increase in total funding, and group home workers would get a 4.5% pay raise according to the agreement.

Group home workers have been striking up at the Capitol for a wage of at least $25 an hour, and the approved budget falls short of that goal.

Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas raised some concerns about funding for early voting, “I’ve said from day one, I would rather have no early voting than early voting that’s not well funded and I still stick with that.”

But overall, there seems to be a sense of relief as another legislative session draws to a close.

House Speaker Matt Ritter was proud of the budget agreement when Eyewitness News spoke with him, “We have a historic increase in education cost sharing which will help reduce property taxes. Making it easier for our urban schools to retain teachers and paraeducators.”

Gov. Lamont believes the approved budget is well-balanced, “At the beginning of the legislative session, I promised that this budget would build growth and opportunity for all of Connecticut, and this agreement does just that.”

Rep. Vinny Candalora was on the same page as the Governor, stating that bipartisan support was key to the deal, “Ultimately you have a budget that largely incorporates a lot of Republican policies. It’s natural it’s going to get support.”

Lawmakers are expected to reconvene around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol.

State Senate will vote on the agreement prior to this Wednesday at midnight.

