Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week. (Source: CBC/CTV NETWORK/NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildfires in Canada are causing air quality alerts in parts of the U.S.

Minneapolis currently has moderate conditions, although it’s expected to get worse on Tuesday and possibly be hazardous to people with breathing problems.

Most of Wisconsin’s air quality reports have expired, but some spots, including Green Bay and Milwaukee, are still deemed unhealthy.

Among the other states that could have issues over the next 24 hours are New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Forecasters said a cold front is set to move south this week, and that could push smoke to other areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Vehicle crashes in front of Southington home; driver dies
The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
active wildfire smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line
Authorities said they took the woman’s purse and left in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.
Suspects steal woman’s purse while helping her change a flat tire

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who...
‘Jerry Maguire’ star Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, speaks from the South Court...
Banks’ growing reliance on chatbots to handle customer service tasks worries consumer watchdog
Orange car break-ins - WFSB
Thieves target vehicles during youth soccer event in Orange