CT ranked among the worst states for racial equality in education

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report, titled “2023′s Best States for Racial Equality in Education,” on Tuesday.

It reported that predominantly white school districts nationwide receive $23 billion more funding per year than predominantly non-white districts.

In order to determine which states had the most racial equality in education, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across six key metrics.

“Our data compares the difference between white and Black Americans in areas such as high school and college degrees, test scores and graduation rates,” WalletHub said.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which untimely led to its overall rank:

31st in share of adults with at least a high school degree

50th in share of adults with at least a Bachelor’s degree

43rd in standardized-test scores

42nd in mean SAT score

18th in average ACT score

37th in public high school graduation rate

The only states that ranked worse that Connecticut were Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The top three states that have education systems with the most racial equality were New Mexico, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

