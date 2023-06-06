Family clings to hope as boy remains in hospital following hit-and-run

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Doctors at Connecticut Children’s said it will take a miracle for a Waterbury teen to recover after getting hit by car in the Brass City.

Bryan Calle’s family spoke to reporters Monday about their son and about the suspect accused of hitting the teen and fleeing the scene.

Bryan’s parents, who arrived from Ecuador, are clinging to hope, even as the 17-year-old remains on life support.

“It is a serious serious brain injury and it’s a day-by-day situation. But the prognosis does remain poor,” said Ioannis Kaloidis, attorney for the family.

Bryan’s father Segundo described his son as a happy, studious boy who came to the United States to work and go to school.

Bryan was heading home from work on a scooter last month when Waterbury police say he was hit by John Egan.

According to the arrest warrant for the former Waterbury Zoning Commission chair, Egan drank heavily the night of the crash.

It’s a situation that would outrage any family, and yet the family said they have no ill-will towards Egan.

“He’s going to forgive him, pray and forgive for him. The only thing that hurts for him is he didn’t stop to help his son,” said Martha Ortiz, Bryan’s cousin.

“Neither parent has said one negative thing about the individual that was driving the vehicle. They are praying for him,” Kaloidis said. “There is no hate in them.”

Egan is due in court on June 12th for evading responsibility charges.

When asked if the Calles plan to be in courtroom or if the family intends to file civil charges against Egan, their lawyer said the focus is Bryan right now.

“Their primary concern is right here at Connecticut Children’s Hospital, everything else is secondary,” said Kaloidis. “He was a young man who came to this country literally to pursue the American dream. He was simply happy to be here.”

A Go Fund Me was set up to help Bryan Calle. You can find it HERE.

