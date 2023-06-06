Contests
Hartford police officer credited with saving baby’s life

A Hartford police officer is credited with saving a 10-day-old baby's life.
By Sam Smink
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer saved a 10-day-old baby’s life over the weekend.

According to the police, the baby was choking when officers decided to drive the baby to the hospital themselves.

Doctors said that action saved the baby.

The baby was brought here to St. Francis Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after Hartford police and fire responded to an unresponsive infant call on Woodland Drive.

Officers said the child was “alert and conscious” when they arrived but “clearly choking.”

Officer Jackeline Torres said she started life-saving measures. When the baby started breathing again, she quickly decided to drive the baby to the hospital herself, because it was so close.

“When she first started crying on scene, a little bit of the stress went away because I knew at least something was happening, something was working,” Torres said.

“Doctors stated that if Officer Torres had not done what she done, the baby would probably not have survived,” said Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.

The baby is currently in stable condition and recovering.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

