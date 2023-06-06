Contests
Hartford’s North End residents receive help to combat flooding, sewage issues

Funding for flooding in Hartford's north end
By Ayah Galal and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Help is on the way for some Hartford residents who have been struggling with flooding and sewage issues.

A bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to help residents in Hartford’s North End deal with the fallout of flooding and sewage issues.

The bill is aimed at improving sewer and water infrastructure in Hartford. DEEP will be able to use clean water fund dollars to improve infrastructure in the city.

The bill will also create a grant program for property owners to receive reimbursements from flooding issues since 2021.

“The $5 million is the starting point for the fund to reimburse. If we need more money, we can put more money in next year. That was the number independent analysts gave us to start with,” said house speaker Matt Ritter.

Speaker Ritter says the goal is to have shovels in the ground by summer.

