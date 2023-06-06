I-91 north congested in Meriden due to tractor trailer crash
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound in Meriden was backed up for nearly 5 miles from a crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
The Department of Transportation said the congestion was between exits 17 and 21.
The crash itself happened between exits 20 and 21 around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The DOT reported that the left and center lanes were closed.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
