I-91 north congested in Meriden due to tractor trailer crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound in Meriden was backed up for nearly 5 miles from a crash that involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The Department of Transportation said the congestion was between exits 17 and 21.

The crash itself happened between exits 20 and 21 around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The DOT reported that the left and center lanes were closed.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

