Juvenile charged in Tolland street takeover investigation

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a juvenile in connection with a street takeover that happened in Tolland last month.

More than 100 people blocked off Route 195 in town on May 21.

State police said the juvenile was ordered to juvenile detention and charged with conspiracy to incite a riot second-degree, conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint first-degree, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief third-degree.

“In accordance with Connecticut General Statutes this is deemed a “juvenile matter” and as such, information regarding the investigation and arrest are confidential and exempt from disclosure under Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act,” said state police.

Police arrested one of the ring leaders who led the takeover.

Channel 3 talked to the couple who was caught in the middle of the takeover. A group jumped on top of their car and smashed mirrors.

The FBI and state police started a tip line where people can report street takeovers.

“Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the ‘Connecticut Street Takeovers’ option, or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips to provide investigators with video/photos related to these events,” state police said.

