Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Man overboard’ report prompts search by emergency crews off coast of Old Saybrook

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A confirmed report of a “man overboard” off the coast of Old Saybrook had emergency crews searching the water.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department confirmed that they were able to locate the person and transport that person to a local medical facility.

The department said it, along with police, ambulance, paramedics and other crews were responded to an area off of Cornfield Point on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Westbrook, Essex, and Old Lyme were called, along with the Guilford Fire Dive Team and a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Vehicle crashes in front of Southington home; driver dies
active wildfire smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line

Latest News

active wildfire smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Orange car break-ins - WFSB
Thieves target vehicles during youth soccer event in Orange
Orange car break-ins - WFSB
VIDEO: Orange police investigate car break-ins