‘Man overboard’ report prompts search by emergency crews off coast of Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A confirmed report of a “man overboard” off the coast of Old Saybrook had emergency crews searching the water.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department confirmed that they were able to locate the person and transport that person to a local medical facility.

The department said it, along with police, ambulance, paramedics and other crews were responded to an area off of Cornfield Point on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Westbrook, Essex, and Old Lyme were called, along with the Guilford Fire Dive Team and a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.