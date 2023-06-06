Contests
Milford police investigate shots fired incident

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Milford are investigating a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at 214 West Main Street.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

Milford police said the scene is still active. They are asking people to avoid the area.

The incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public, according to police.

No further information was available.

