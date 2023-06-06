Contests
Norwich leaders meet to create fair rent commission

Fair rent commission to be established in Norwich
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Leaders in Norwich met to create a fair rent commission on Monday.

All towns and cities in Connecticut with a population of 25,000 or more have to create a fair rent commission by July 1.

The city’s fair rent commission will be made up of three regular members, one must be a tenant, and another a landlord.

The commission will focus on issues like unresponsive landlords and massive rent hikes.

The commission will also help prevent landlord retaliation, and issue fines for landlords who ignore orders.

Leaders met at city hall Monday night.

