Rhode Island man charged after 2 killed in crash on I-395 in Montville

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges after two people were struck and killed on I-395 last year in Montville.

State police said the crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 9 on September 16, 2022. Troopers responded around 11:24 p.m.

A car was broken down in the right shoulder of the highway. Another vehicle was parked behind it.

State police said Derion Coker, 29, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was driving in the right lane.

Coker crossed over the white line and into the shoulder. He hit both vehicles and two pedestrians, police said.

Authorities said 17-year-old Tyshon Harper and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski, both of Norwich, were pronounced dead on scene.

Coker was taken into custody June 2 on an extraditable arrest warrant.

State police said Coker was charged with 2 counts of manslaughter second-degree with a motor vehicle, 2 counts of evading responsibility with death, operating under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Coker posted a $200,000 bond and is set to appear in Norwich Superior Court on June 13.

You can read Coker’s arrest warrant below:

