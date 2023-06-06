Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Rhode Island man charged after 2 killed in crash on I-395 in Montville

Derion Coker.
Derion Coker.(State of Connecticut)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges after two people were struck and killed on I-395 last year in Montville.

State police said the crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 9 on September 16, 2022. Troopers responded around 11:24 p.m.

A car was broken down in the right shoulder of the highway. Another vehicle was parked behind it.

State police said Derion Coker, 29, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was driving in the right lane.

Coker crossed over the white line and into the shoulder. He hit both vehicles and two pedestrians, police said.

Authorities said 17-year-old Tyshon Harper and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski, both of Norwich, were pronounced dead on scene.

Coker was taken into custody June 2 on an extraditable arrest warrant.

State police said Coker was charged with 2 counts of manslaughter second-degree with a motor vehicle, 2 counts of evading responsibility with death, operating under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Coker posted a $200,000 bond and is set to appear in Norwich Superior Court on June 13.

You can read Coker’s arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Vehicle crashes in front of Southington home; driver dies
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line

Latest News

Milford Police
Milford police investigate shots fired incident
A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air in Connecticut due to Canadian wildfires
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Old Saybrook man overboard - WFSB
‘Man overboard’ report prompts search by emergency crews off coast of Old Saybrook