Unhealthy air in Connecticut due to Canadian wildfires

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Smoky skies were prevalent over Connecticut on Tuesday.

People expected hazy conditions for the graduation for East Hartford High School.

The air quality index has been unhealthy all day for many areas in Connecticut.

It’s because of Canadian wildfires in Quebec and a northwesterly breeze that blew in some of thicker plumes.

Sensitive groups were warned to be careful and avoid prolonged activity outside.

Channel 3 spoke to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection earlier about the smoky skies.

Paul Farrell from DEEP talks about the affects when air quality drops and what to do to protect ourselves from the smoke.

“Those fires are only 500 miles or so from us, so low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west is the perfect time for that smoke to be funneled right into Connecticut and what we’re seeing is elevated levels of fine particulate matter and that’s very small particles, 2.5 microns or smaller, and that’s a fraction of a diameter of human hair,” said Paul Farrell, DEEP assistant director. “So, when you breathe in these particles deep in your lungs, that’s where it can cause health problems from pre-existing asthma things like that.”

In addition to that, there was a chance for showers and storms.

Wednesday’s forecast in East Hartford looks more optimistic with temperatures in the low 70s, less smoke in the state as a whole, and no threat of storms or showers.

