Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Video shows young child smoking weed in vehicle, police say; man arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray news) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.

Police said they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

(No sound) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted above, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Vehicle crashes in front of Southington home; driver dies
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday June 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers/storms today with smoky conditions...
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line

Latest News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Migrants in Sacramento receive food, housing as California officials weigh charges against Florida
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US
Al-Hassan Aiyash, center, leaves a court with his attorney Ben Gonek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot will face trial
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash