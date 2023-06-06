Waterbury police chief gives update on hit-and-run that left teen with serious injuries

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police chief gave an update on the hit-and-run investigation that led to an ex-city official getting charged.

It’s coming up on two weeks since police say former Zoning Commission chair John Egan hit a 17-year-old with his car and fled the scene.

It will likely take another two weeks before the full investigation of the crash is complete.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said it takes about 30 days for their accident reconstruction team to craft a detailed report on crashes involving serious bodily injury.

Around midnight May 26, 17-year-old Bryan Calle was found at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Main Street badly hurt with his mangled scooter.

Days later, police charged Egan with failure to yield and leaving the scene.

“The felony evading is a minimum mandatory sentence of two years,” Spagnolo said.

“Has John Egan been cooperative in the investigation?,” Eyewitness News asked.

“Mr. Egan is represented by an attorney we have contacted his attorney when necessary, when those arrest warrants were signed,” said Spagnolo.

Channel 3 tried for a second time to speak with Egan and got no reply.

He is due in court on June 12th, but Spagnolo said the Waterbury Police Department is closely monitoring Calle’s condition.

On Monday, the Calle family’s lawyer said the teen has little chance of coming out of a coma.

“Depending on what may happen to Mr. Calle attorney’s recommendations,” Spagnolo said.

“What could they increase to?’ Eyewitness News asked.

“They could increase to manslaughter,” said Spagnolo.

Police said while they have evidence to show Egan was drinking heavily the night of the crash, the state’s attorney did not feel they had enough evidence for a DUI charge.

The penalty for a first-time DUI offense in Connecticut is up to six months in jail and felony evading responsibility is two years mandatory minimum.

