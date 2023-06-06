Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury police chief gives update on hit-and-run that left teen with serious injuries

Waterbury police chief speaks out on hit-and-run investigation
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police chief gave an update on the hit-and-run investigation that led to an ex-city official getting charged.

It’s coming up on two weeks since police say former Zoning Commission chair John Egan hit a 17-year-old with his car and fled the scene.

It will likely take another two weeks before the full investigation of the crash is complete.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said it takes about 30 days for their accident reconstruction team to craft a detailed report on crashes involving serious bodily injury.

Around midnight May 26, 17-year-old Bryan Calle was found at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Main Street badly hurt with his mangled scooter.

Days later, police charged Egan with failure to yield and leaving the scene.

“The felony evading is a minimum mandatory sentence of two years,” Spagnolo said.

“Has John Egan been cooperative in the investigation?,” Eyewitness News asked.

“Mr. Egan is represented by an attorney we have contacted his attorney when necessary, when those arrest warrants were signed,” said Spagnolo.

Channel 3 tried for a second time to speak with Egan and got no reply.

He is due in court on June 12th, but Spagnolo said the Waterbury Police Department is closely monitoring Calle’s condition.

On Monday, the Calle family’s lawyer said the teen has little chance of coming out of a coma.

“Depending on what may happen to Mr. Calle attorney’s recommendations,” Spagnolo said.

“What could they increase to?’ Eyewitness News asked.

“They could increase to manslaughter,” said Spagnolo.

Police said while they have evidence to show Egan was drinking heavily the night of the crash, the state’s attorney did not feel they had enough evidence for a DUI charge.

The penalty for a first-time DUI offense in Connecticut is up to six months in jail and felony evading responsibility is two years mandatory minimum.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be a bit cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Technical Discussion: Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
The Honda Civic Santiago was operating.
Arrests made following street takeovers on Route 9, I-84
A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Vehicle crashes in front of Southington home; driver dies
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Meriden person hit by train - WFSB
Person struck by train at the Meriden-Berlin line

Latest News

Hate-filled flyers delivered to homes in Thompson
VIDE: Hate-filled flyers delivered to homes in Thompson
Senate gives final approval to state budget
VIDEO: Senate gives final approval to state budget
Hate-filled flyers delivered to homes in Thompson
Hate-filled letter delivered to some Thompson residents
Help not guaranteed for carpentry scam victims
I-TEAM: Help not guaranteed for homeowners who lost money to home improvement scam