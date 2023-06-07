ANSWER DESK: ‘Should I be wearing a mask?’ We answer your questions on smoke in CT

Conn. (WFSB) - We are answering your questions about the smoky skies in Connecticut.

Cities and towns throughout Connecticut have been experiencing poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Several outdoor events and games have been cancelled due to the poor quality.

While many are trying to limit their time outside, some have no choice but to be outside.

If you are one of those people, we are answering your questions on how to stay safe and healthy while being outside.

QUESTION: When will the smoke go away?

ANSWER: The biggest concentration of smoke should diminish a bit by Thursday and Friday, which will mean improvements to air quality.

QUESTION: Should I wear a mask outside?

ANSWER: While that’s up to the individual person, a spokesperson for DEEP recommends wearing an N-95 mask for this level of pollution. He also says that even normally healthy individuals may experience some acute impacts from exposure.

QUESTION: Should we limit pets time outside?

ANSWER: Yes. Experts recommend keeping pets outside for a short period of time and limit rigorous exercise. Pet owners should also be extra cautious if they have a breed of dog that is prone to breathing issues already such as pugs, bulldogs, French bulldogs.

Channel 3's Jill Gilardi answers your questions about the smoky skies

