Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

ANSWER DESK: ‘Should I be wearing a mask?’ We answer your questions on smoke in CT

We are answering your questions about the smoky skies in Connecticut.
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - We are answering your questions about the smoky skies in Connecticut.

Cities and towns throughout Connecticut have been experiencing poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Several outdoor events and games have been cancelled due to the poor quality.

While many are trying to limit their time outside, some have no choice but to be outside.

If you are one of those people, we are answering your questions on how to stay safe and healthy while being outside.

QUESTION: When will the smoke go away?

ANSWER: The biggest concentration of smoke should diminish a bit by Thursday and Friday, which will mean improvements to air quality.

QUESTION:  Should I wear a mask outside?

ANSWER: While that’s up to the individual person, a spokesperson for DEEP recommends wearing an N-95 mask for this level of pollution. He also says that even normally healthy individuals may experience some acute impacts from exposure.

QUESTION: Should we limit pets time outside?

ANSWER: Yes. Experts recommend keeping pets outside for a short period of time and limit rigorous exercise. Pet owners should also be extra cautious if they have a breed of dog that is prone to breathing issues already such as pugs, bulldogs, French bulldogs.

Channel 3's Jill Gilardi answers your questions about the smoky skies

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Parents concerned over Pride video shown to students in Granby
Granby parents to meet with school leaders over controversial pride video

Latest News

New Haven officers arrested in Randy Cox case
Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
Answer desk
ANSWER DESK: When will the smoke dissipate?
Legislative session ends Wednesday
State legislative session ends Wednesday
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!