Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a...
Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking."(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Parents concerned over Pride video shown to students in Granby
Granby parents to meet with school leaders over controversial pride video

Latest News

Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
Air quality and people
Poor air quality impacts Connecticut residents, workers who spend time outside
A 4-year-old boy was bitten by a copperhead while camping with family in North Carolina.
4-year-old bitten by venomous copperhead while camping with family
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his...
Prosecutors urge Minnesota Supreme Court to reject appeal by ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder