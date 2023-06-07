Contests
CIAC postpones state tournaments due to air quality

Lacrosse
Lacrosse(WTVG)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - State tournaments were postponed on Wednesday due to the unhealthy air quality in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced that Wednesday afternoon’s lacrosse championships for both boys and girls, and the state tennis championships, needed to be rescheduled.

“The CIAC has postponed this afternoon’s state tournament games due to the air quality forecast and high aerobic intensity nature of lacrosse,” the conference posted to social media. “Tennis semifinals are also postponed for consistency.”

The CIAC said it was rescheduling games for Thursday.

“Graduations and the unexpected air quality forecast are challenges in rescheduling games at this time,” it said. “However, the CIAC is working to provide the best experience possible for its student-athletes.”

The air quality has been impacted by smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada.

Take a look at the Early Warning Weather forecast here.

