Customer threatens to shoot employees at Wendy’s; 2 charged following police pursuit

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A customer threatened to shoot employees at the Wendy’s in Windsor Locks because he was upset with his order.

Police said two men are now facing charges.

It happened Monday evening around 7 p.m.

The suspects ordered food in the drive through. They then went inside the restaurant to complain about the food, police said.

“Suspects threatened to shoot the employees and stick a gun into the mouth of one of the employees,” Windsor Locks police said. “A gun was seen by employees inside of the suspect vehicle when it was positioned underneath the drive-through window.”

Police said the suspects left Wendy’s in a BMW.

The suspects led police on a pursuit onto I-91 south. The suspect driver tried to hit a police cruiser several times, authorities said.

Police said the three suspects ran into the woods between the highway and Lamberton Road. The vehicle’s tires began to deflate because of a stop-stick used by police.

Govanni Isiah Nelson, 20, of Springfield Gardens, New York, and Kenneth Raheem Harris, 20, of Hartford, were apprehended and taken into custody by police.

The third suspect was not found.

Inside the vehicle officers found about 90 grams of crack, a Glock 40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, narcotics packaged for sale, and drug paraphernalia.

Nelson was charged with threatening first-degree, possession of a controlled substance, carrying pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large magazine, interfering with police, sale of narcotics, and breach of peace.

Harris was charged with illegal possession of a large magazine, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with police, illegal sale of cannabis, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, breach of peace, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

