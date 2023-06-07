Contests
East Hampton education budget gets additional funding

By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Budget cuts have been a hot topic in East Hampton.

Parents recently voted down a proposed school budget that would have cut nearly $800,000 from next year’s budget.

Parents said that the proposed budget was too low, leaving many parents concerned that the school would be forced to cut paid positions.

The budget went back to the board of finance who met on Tuesday.

The board was able to add more money to the budget after a school insurance change.

That freed up funding, allowing the board of finance to add $250,000 to the budget.

According to the school’s superintendent Paul Smith, this was the funding they needed to give those positions a second chance.

“For $250,000 added back into the budget, we can re-instate those teaching positions,” said Smith.

The town council will vote on the revised budget at their meeting next Tuesday.

The next referendum is scheduled for July 5th.

