Elementary schools in Plymouth cancel outdoor activities

Air quality in Connecticut was deemed unhealthy because of smoke from wildfires in Quebec,...
Air quality in Connecticut was deemed unhealthy because of smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Students in Plymouth won’t be able to play outside on Wednesday.

The district canceled outdoor activities, including Field Day at one school, because of the state’s unhealthy air quality.

“Due to the poor air quality, the Department of Public Health is recommending districts across the state cancel outdoor activities for [Wednesday],” said principal Angie Suffridge, Harry S. Fisher Elementary School. “Unfortunately, we will have to postpone field day. More information on a date and time will be forthcoming. I’m sorry to share this disappointing news.”

The superintendent confirmed that indoor recess would be held at schools.

“Due to the Canadian fires, the current air quality index in Plymouth has been rated as unhealthy and the conditions are projected to worsen throughout the school day,” said superintendent Brian Falcone. “I have consulted with the Torrington Health Department and they are recommending that any strenuous outdoor activity be canceled today. Based on their recommendation, the Fisher Elementary field day will be rescheduled and we will be reevaluating the air quality conditions [Thursday] to see if we need to do the same for Plymouth Center. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we will be holding indoor recess in both schools today. Building administration will update parents with regard to their individual school events [Thursday] morning.”

Stay up-to-date with the forecast here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

