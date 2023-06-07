Contests
Legislative session ends at midnight

State Senators approved final passage of the state budget.
By Susan Raff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After hours of debate, the state senate passed a budget the day before the legislative session ends.

While there was a lot of debate, this year’s budget received a lot of bi-partisan support, something that hasn’t happened in the last few years.

Republicans in the house and senate put forth their own budgets, and some of their ideas ended up in the final budget.

The state also has a huge surplus, which helped lawmakers create this year’s budget.

“When you don’t have deficits that you are trying to deal with, it makes the conversation a little bit easier so you can focus on priorities,” said minority leader Vinnie Candelora.

The budget includes historic tax cuts for working- and middle-class families.

“We tried to create a culture in the house whereby people have to learn to compromise, not only with republicans but with each other,” said house speaker Matt Ritter.

In addition to tax cuts, important legislation passed in the general assembly.

Connecticut will now have early voting, fourteen days before a general election.

Gun safety was also a priority for Governor Lamont, a number of proposals passed this session including a ban on open carry.

Hundreds of bills still need to be voted on, like bonding for school construction and some education bills.

Governor Lamont is expected to address the legislature at midnight when the legislative session ends.

