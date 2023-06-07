Contests
Lightning strikes Connecticut home

Lightning (file)
Lightning (file)(WPTA)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Lightning reportedly struck a home in Bridgeport on Tuesday, according to city emergency officials.

It happened on Mountain Grove Street around 6 p.m.

Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications, said firefighters responded to the 3-story home after a line of storms passed through the area.

“The lightning struck the chimney causing moderate damage to the roof and third floor apartment ceilings,” Appleby said. “Initial 911 reports indicated a fire in the basement; however, no fire was detected.”

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross was said to be helping the 10 adults, one child and six pets that were in the home.

