Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
active wildfires Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis undergoes abdominal surgery, will stay in hospital for several days
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Lacrosse
CIAC postpones state tournaments due to air quality
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury