Northeast flights impacted by low visibility

Poor air quality is having a significant impact on air travel in nearby states.
By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Poor air quality is having a significant impact on air travel in nearby states.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) says Bradley International Airport is not seeing any impacts but flights from New York City are being slowed.

All flights bound for LaGuardia International Airport have been paused and departures have been slowed.

Flights are also being slowed in Newark International in New Jersey.

Check the status of your flight here.

