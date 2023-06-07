Contests
Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time

By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Pizza Hut is taking on a new culinary creation – the pickle pizza.

The new pizza starts with a hand-tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese, chicken breast, white onions and loaded with spicy dill pickles.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility,” Pizza Hut’s Penny Shaheen said in a news release.

The new pickle pizza is only available for a limited time at the Pizza Hut on Eighth Avenue in New York City Friday through Sunday. It’s only available for carryout and must be ordered in-store.

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza,” Shaheen added.

