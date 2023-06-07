Poor air quality impacts Connecticut residents, workers who spend time outside

Conn. (WFSB) - Many Connecticut residents are avoiding spending outside due to the poor air conditions, but others have no choice.

Construction workers, landscapers, and linemen are still working outside despite the poor air quality.

Channel 3 spoke with a Connecticut Natural Gas worker who is wearing a mask to avoid breathing in the toxic air. That worker says the mask helps.

Eversource is giving out masks to their workers who choose to use them.

Many who are exercising outside said they were limiting their time outside and wearing a mask to avoid breathing in all of the smoke.

Many school sports cancelled, saying the poor air quality would impact their players.

The New Britain Bees was one team who did not cancel their game.

One fan traveled all the way from Massachusetts to watch Wednesday’s game.

“I’m more paying attention to the haze. The changes in the color and the sun yesterday were pretty significant,” said fan John Murphy.

