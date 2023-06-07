Quinnipiac Bobcats headed to the White House!

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Quinnipiac’s men’s ice hockey team has been invited to the White House by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The team will head to the South Lawn of the White House at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, to celebrate their 2023 NCAA national championship.

“Championship teams being honored at the White House is one of the great traditions in our sports culture, and we are very excited to be invited,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said. “We embraced the grind from day one and our players and staff continue to be rewarded for it. I can’t wait to be part of yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Bobcat family.”

The Quinnipiac team will be among the NCAA men’s and women’s national championship teams being recognized as part of “College Athlete Day,” the university said in a statement.

The Bobcats won the university its first NCAA Division I title on April 8 after beating Minnesota 3-2 in Tampa, Florida.

“We’re delighted that our championship team will have the honor of visiting with President Biden at the White House, an occasion that will add to the indelible memories of the win for the coaches and the student-athletes. We are most grateful to the governor, and to our Congressional delegation for advocating for this visit after a season that has brought so much pride to the Bobcat community, and to the entire state of Connecticut,” said Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian.

