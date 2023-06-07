Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Three-vehicle crash involving school bus reported in Wethersfield

Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash at Wells and Goff roads in...
Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash at Wells and Goff roads in Wethersfield on June 7.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, it happened at Wells and Goff roads.

They said that while a bus was involved, there were no injuries.

It was unclear if any students were onboard.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions due to Canadian wildfires persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
active wildfires Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: More smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Old Saybrook man overboard - WFSB
‘Man overboard’ report prompts search by emergency crews off coast of Old Saybrook

Latest News

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions due to Canadian wildfires persist in CT
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: It's growing season
Lightning (file)
Lightning strikes Connecticut home
Your Wednesday morning update