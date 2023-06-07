Three-vehicle crash involving school bus reported in Wethersfield
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened at Wells and Goff roads.
They said that while a bus was involved, there were no injuries.
It was unclear if any students were onboard.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.