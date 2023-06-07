Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

TikTok star and comedian Matt Rife stops at Mohegan Sun on world tour

Matt Rife
Matt Rife(Contributed)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Comedian Matt Rife is stopping in Connecticut on his world tour.

Matt Rife will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 23 & 24, 2024 as a part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and will be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday.

Tickets are available for audience members 18 and older and will cost $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50.

Matt Rife is a popular comedian on TikTok with 13 million followers, and has amassed more than 2 billion views.

Rife began performing stand up comedy at fifteen years old.

Rife made his television debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons. He hosted MTV’s reboot of TRL and appeared on the Challenge.

He was also in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, BET’s North Of The 10, and NBC’s comedy competition show Bring the Funny.

Rife self-produced and released two comedy specials on YouTube, “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife”.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Wednesday June 7. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford

Latest News

State Senators approved final passage of the state budget.
Legislative session ends at midnight
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Wednesday June 7. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
Lacrosse
CIAC postpones state tournaments due to air quality