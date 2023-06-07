TikTok star and comedian Matt Rife stops at Mohegan Sun on world tour

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Comedian Matt Rife is stopping in Connecticut on his world tour.

Matt Rife will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena on February 23 & 24, 2024 as a part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and will be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday.

Tickets are available for audience members 18 and older and will cost $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50.

Matt Rife is a popular comedian on TikTok with 13 million followers, and has amassed more than 2 billion views.

Rife began performing stand up comedy at fifteen years old.

Rife made his television debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons. He hosted MTV’s reboot of TRL and appeared on the Challenge.

He was also in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, BET’s North Of The 10, and NBC’s comedy competition show Bring the Funny.

Rife self-produced and released two comedy specials on YouTube, “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife”.

