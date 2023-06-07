Truck crashes into woods near I-84 in Southbury
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A truck crashed into the woods off I-84 in Southbury on Wednesday.
State police say troopers responded to I-84 west near Exit 13 after it was reported that a car drove off the road.
The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
EMS was dispatched to the crash, but no one was injured in this incident.
The truck, a Toyota Tacoma, was towed from the scene.
