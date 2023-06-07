Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Watch the New Britain Bees on WFSB+ and The Wax

WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.(New Britain Bees)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain stadium is a hive of activity this summer, but if you can’t make it down for a New Britain Bees game in-person, The Wax has your front-row seat to all the action!

Catch every home game live on WWAX on COX Cable Channel 19 or Altice Cable Channels 113 or 8. Watch WWAX over the air on Channel 27. or stream them on WFSB+, available free on Android TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Apple TV.

Don’t miss a minute of the baseball team everyone in Connecticut is buzzing about! The New Britain Bees and The Wax. It’s a natural fit!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions due to Canadian wildfires persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
active wildfires Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
Eric Meagan is accused of murdering his mother near a park in New Milford on June 5, according...
Man accused of killing his mother near park in New Milford
Old Saybrook man overboard - WFSB
‘Man overboard’ report prompts search by emergency crews off coast of Old Saybrook

Latest News

Air quality in Connecticut was deemed unhealthy because of smoke from wildfires in Quebec,...
Elementary schools in Plymouth cancel outdoor activities
Freilyn Guzman faces charges for participating in a street takeover that happened in West...
West Hartford ‘street takeover’ suspect tracked down by state police
active wildfires Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions due to Canadian wildfires persist in CT