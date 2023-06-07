Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterford’s after school activities cancelled due to poor air quality

The poor air quality is impacting the school day for many students across Connecticut.
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The poor air quality is impacting the school day for many students across Connecticut.

In Waterford, after-school sports and outdoor activities were cancelled because of the haze.

For younger students, recess was conducted inside in order to keep everyone safe.

“Once I heard about what was happening, I thought it was not a good idea to keep that in our systems,” Waterford High School Junior Juan Morel said.

Morel was supposed to play in a lacrosse game after school Wednesday but it was cancelled.

“It’s a good idea because you never know what could happen to yourself,” Morel said. “It’s just better to be safe than sorry.”

Morel did not know if activities would resume as normal Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Parents concerned over Pride video shown to students in Granby
Granby parents to meet with school leaders over controversial pride video

Latest News

Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend warm-up!
Air quality and people
Poor air quality impacts Connecticut residents, workers who spend time outside
I-Team Tracks down Manchester man accused of stealing thousands from homeowners
I-Team Tracks down Manchester man accused of stealing thousands from homeowners
Legislative session ends Wednesday
Legislative session ends at midnight
Air quality and people
Poor air quality impacts Connecticut residents, workers who spend time outside