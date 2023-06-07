Waterford’s after school activities cancelled due to poor air quality

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The poor air quality is impacting the school day for many students across Connecticut.

In Waterford, after-school sports and outdoor activities were cancelled because of the haze.

For younger students, recess was conducted inside in order to keep everyone safe.

“Once I heard about what was happening, I thought it was not a good idea to keep that in our systems,” Waterford High School Junior Juan Morel said.

Morel was supposed to play in a lacrosse game after school Wednesday but it was cancelled.

“It’s a good idea because you never know what could happen to yourself,” Morel said. “It’s just better to be safe than sorry.”

Morel did not know if activities would resume as normal Thursday.

