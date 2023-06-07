West Hartford ‘street takeover’ suspect tracked down by state police

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a teenager as part of efforts to clamp down on so-called “street takeovers.”

Freilyn Guzman, 19, of New London, was charged with failure to display plates, reckless driving, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Freilyn Guzman faces charges for participating in a street takeover that happened in West Hartford in May 2023. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said Guzman voluntarily turned himself in on Tuesday.

The incident they connected Guzman to started on May 14 in East Windsor, according to his arrest warrant. A large group people wearing masks, along with 50 vehicles, gathered on Prospect Hill Road, then relocated to the Enfield Square Mall.

Surveillance crews then followed suspects to the Prospect Plaza Shopping Center on Kane Street in West Hartford later that evening.

At that point, state police said 100 to 200 vehicles joined the group.

Troopers said their crews saw burnout and drifting stunts performed. A black Infiniti car with no plates was among them. A witnessed saw a plate put on the vehicle after the stunts by a passenger.

State police ran the plate, and the registration had Guzman as one of the vehicle’s co-owners.

Someone matching Guzman’s description was also spotted getting out of the Infiniti, they said.

Troopers tried to make contact with Guzman at his home in New London on May 31. They said they encountered a relative who informed them that he wasn’t home. However, she confirmed to them that he drove a black Infiniti.

State police found him at work at a store in the Crystal Mall in Waterford and showed him photos of him and his car at the takeover in West Hartford. They said he admitted to participating.

Guzman also told them groups that host the takeovers promote them every weekend on social media.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on June 15.

