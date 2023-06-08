4 juveniles arrested for stealing cars and bicycles in Branford

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Branford arrested four juveniles for stealing cars and bicycles.

Authorities said the first incident happened Wednesday evening around 5:15 p.m. on East Main Street.

A resident saw two juveniles steal two bikes from their home.

Officers later found them nearby on East Main near the Exit 55 on-ramp, police said. The juveniles then led police on a foot pursuit in the woods.

“One individual was apprehended a short distance away, the second was apprehended on Meadow Circle Rd after an alert neighbor observed the individual running into rear yards,” Branford police said.

The juvenile who was apprehended near Exit 55 spit in an officer’s face and resisted arrest, authorities said. The 14-year-old from East Haven was charged with assault on an officer and larceny sixth-degree.

Police said the juvenile who was arrested on Meadow Circle Road is a 14-year-old from Deltona, Florida. He was charged with larceny sixth-degree.

A second incident happened Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m. on Todd’s Hill Road.

“The complainant heard breaking glass and observed numerous individuals fleeing the area in several vehicles at a high rate of speed,” said Branford police.

When officers responded they found a stolen vehicle that was disabled. Two individuals ran into the woods on North Main Street, according to police.

The two juveniles were later found hiding at 26 North Main St. and taken into police custody.

Police said the suspects, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old from New Haven, were both charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief second-degree, and criminal trover first-degree.

“Investigating Officers were able to locate and recover two additional stolen vehicles in the immediate area,” police said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.