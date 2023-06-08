Air quality concerns cause delays and cancellations to sporting events, flights

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - From your flight to your favorite sports team, the poor air quality is causing delays and cancellations.

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Philles announced each of their games will be postponed.

Tonight’s Yankees-White Sox game (Wednesday, June 7) is rescheduled because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires and will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05pm. pic.twitter.com/nx1WxqUaTU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2023

Tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VIBDrYcBHD — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 7, 2023

There have also been cancellations and delays at airlines throughout the day.

The CAA says Bradley International is not seeing any impacts, but flights to and from NYC are being slowed.

All flights bound for LaGuardia International Airport have been paused, and departures have been slowed as well.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on twitter that one million N-95 masks will be available at all state facilities.

Flights are also being slowed in Newark International in New Jersey.

If you plan on doing any flying within the next 24 hours, all airlines are asking you to check their status as soon as possible.

Closer to home, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the city is opening 200 orange street as an area people can use as a safe place to be indoors.

It will be open from 6:00 p.m. tonight until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow morning.

