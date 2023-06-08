Contests
Connecticut firefighters head north to battle Canadian wildfires

Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew in Nova Scotia helped fight wildfires in Nova Scotia,...
Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew in Nova Scotia helped fight wildfires in Nova Scotia, according to DEEP.(DEEP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Interstate Fire Crew headed north to Canada to battle wildfires.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted photos of the crew to social media on Wednesday.

“As we look out on hazy skies, we extend our gratitude and admiration to the members of Connecticut’s Interstate Fire Crew who have joined forces to fight the wildfires in Nova Scotia,” DEEP wrote. “Their selfless commitment and the sacrifices they make to protect communities and natural resources are an example for all. We are proud to have such compassionate and skilled individuals working with the DEEP Forestry Division to represent our state and support our neighbors.”

Wildfires from Nova Scotia and Quebec have been impacted both visibility and air quality over the past few weeks, with the fires in the latter province causing the most recent concerns.

