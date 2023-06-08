Connecticut firefighters head north to battle Canadian wildfires

(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Interstate Fire Crew headed north to Canada to battle wildfires.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted photos of the crew to social media on Wednesday.

“As we look out on hazy skies, we extend our gratitude and admiration to the members of Connecticut’s Interstate Fire Crew who have joined forces to fight the wildfires in Nova Scotia,” DEEP wrote. “Their selfless commitment and the sacrifices they make to protect communities and natural resources are an example for all. We are proud to have such compassionate and skilled individuals working with the DEEP Forestry Division to represent our state and support our neighbors.”

Wildfires from Nova Scotia and Quebec have been impacted both visibility and air quality over the past few weeks, with the fires in the latter province causing the most recent concerns.

