Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, help recover woman’s lost wedding ring

Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, helped recover a lost wedding ring. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A recent outing to a Wisconsin beer festival turned into a scare for one woman.

Mindy Johnson told WBAY that she discovered she had lost her wedding ring after returning from the festival that was held at the Calumet County fairgrounds.

“I was putting sunscreen on my hands, took my rings off, and without even thinking, got out of the car,” Mindy Johnson said. “They fell on the ground and I didn’t realize it until I got home.”

Mindy Johnson said she just celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Mike in April.

The couple said they went back to the festival the following day but had no luck in finding the ring.

According to Mindy Johnson, she then turned to social media for some help.

“It was a last-ditch effort,” she said.

In the post, she described what had happened and by that afternoon, the post had nearly 1,300 shares.

And a couple of good Samaritans sprang into action.

Jennifer Finley saw Mindy Johnson’s post and contacted her husband Randy, an avid metal detector.

Randy Finley joined the search with another metal-detecting friend, Ross Baltz.

“We started going really good at it and that’s when I found the ring,” Randy Finley said.

Baltz added, “Sure enough it was the ring and I messaged Mindy right away. We told her we found it and she couldn’t believe it.”

Shocked and full of gratitude, Johnson immediately met up with the men.

“I was emotional, and I hugged them multiple times. It is pretty crazy that complete strangers went to the fairgrounds and went to look for my ring,” she said.

Those involved said it was a humbling experience.

“It touched my heart when she came to pick it up. When she got that ring back it was priceless,” Jennifer Finley said.

Mindy Johnson added, “I’m very grateful.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sunrise was seen in Torrington on June 6.
Unhealthy air quality conditions persist in CT
Technical Discussion: *ALERT* for more smoke today. Unsettled & a bit cooler before a weekend...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Parents concerned over Pride video shown to students in Granby
Granby parents to meet with school leaders over controversial pride video

Latest News

Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
Air quality concerns cause delays and cancellations to sporting events, flights
Air quality concerns cause delays and cancellations to sporting events, flights
Air quality concerns cause delays and cancellations to sporting events, flights
Air quality concerns cause delays and cancellations to sporting events, flights
Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion