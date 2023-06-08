Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-84 eastbound closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle

The incident happened Thursday June 8 around 11:18am.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is shut down.

The closure is going on between exits 39A and 40 as a result of a crash that occurred on Thursday around 11:18am.

The crash involved two drivers, one in aa car and the other on a motorcycle.

Police have not released any details about the crash.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Follow Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 8. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 8. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
All high school lacrosse championship games will be postponed again.
CIAC: Lacrosse championships moved to tomorrow; tennis indoors today
All high school lacrosse championship games will be postponed again.
CIAC postpones lacrosse due to air quality