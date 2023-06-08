I-84 eastbound closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is shut down.
The closure is going on between exits 39A and 40 as a result of a crash that occurred on Thursday around 11:18am.
The crash involved two drivers, one in aa car and the other on a motorcycle.
Police have not released any details about the crash.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
