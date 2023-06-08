Low visibility from wildfire smoke pauses flights

(WFSB) - Flights from the northeast were paused on Thursday morning because of low visibility from the Canadian wildfires.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the smoke would continue to impact travel throughout Thursday.

“Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel,” the FAA said. “We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte.”

Flights were halted from the northeast, Ohio and mid-Atlantic bound for LaGuardia Airport in New York City and Philadelphia International Airport.

Departures were grounded in Philadelphia.

Flights at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks appeared to be on time on Thursday morning.

