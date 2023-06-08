Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sedan sought after motorcyclist killed in New Haven hit-and-run

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in what New Haven police described as a hit-and-run.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez of New Haven.

Police said he was riding a Suzuki motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Haven and Clay streets.

Investigators said as he headed north on Haven Street, an unknown green sedan’s driver traveled west on Clay Street toward Haven Street. A collision happened at the intersection.

The driver of the green sedan fled the area immediately after the incident, and drove east on Clay Street toward James Street.

Rodriguez was in critical condition when emergency crews arrived. However, he died at the hospital.

“The New Haven Police Department is actively working on this hit and run investigation and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the green sedan that was involved in the crash,” police wrote in a news release. “Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
smoke to surface - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* continues for unhealthy air quality!
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
Track the air quality where you are
unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup

Latest News

unhealthy smoke - wfsb
DEEP: Air quality in CT to remain at unhealthy levels
Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew in Nova Scotia helped fight wildfires in Nova Scotia,...
Connecticut firefighters head north to battle Canadian wildfires
There was an orange haze over New York City during Wednesday afternoon.
Low visibility from wildfire smoke pauses flights
Thomas Shane Hanley was arrested in connection with a case that involved a woman's body being...
Woman found dead on the side of New Hampshire highway identified; man arrested