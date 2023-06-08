Sedan sought after motorcyclist killed in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in what New Haven police described as a hit-and-run.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez of New Haven.

Police said he was riding a Suzuki motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Haven and Clay streets.

Investigators said as he headed north on Haven Street, an unknown green sedan’s driver traveled west on Clay Street toward Haven Street. A collision happened at the intersection.

The driver of the green sedan fled the area immediately after the incident, and drove east on Clay Street toward James Street.

Rodriguez was in critical condition when emergency crews arrived. However, he died at the hospital.

“The New Haven Police Department is actively working on this hit and run investigation and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the green sedan that was involved in the crash,” police wrote in a news release. “Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).”

