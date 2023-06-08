Session ends with a number of bills passed

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s legislative session ended at midnight on Thursday.

The bills passed this year included tax cuts and sweeping gun safety laws.

Both sides of the aisle agreed that it was a productive session.

While many bills did not get a vote in time for the midnight deadline, quite a few were passed that will have significant impacts.

One example, Connecticut will now have early voting.

The legislature also passed the most sweeping gun safety laws since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which happened in 2012. The laws included a ban on open carry and a purchase limit.

The legislature also passed the budget in time, with bipartisan support. Only one person in the state Senate voted against it.

Sixty percent of people in Connecticut will see a tax cut because of the budget. If taxpayers make less than $150,000 a year or $300,000 as a couple, they’ll notice a lower tax bill next year.

The budget also included increased funding for education to help districts hire more teachers.

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke to the General Assembly at midnight Thursday as the session wrapped up.

He said the state’s ability to work together should send a message to other government bodies across the country.

“I think we showed there is a different way,” Lamont said. “We showed there’s a Connecticut way, and I’m really proud of that.”

The new budget will officially take effect on July 1.

More of the bills passed during this past legislative session, including the largest income tax cut.

