Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Commission has fired at least 2 of the officers involved in the Randy Cox case.

Five officers were arrested and charged after Cox was paralyzed in a police transport van in 2022.

Tonight, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier was terminated, as was Officer Luis Rivera.

A decision on the position of two officers, Sergeant Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz, was tabled until June 28th.

A fifth officer retired and was not part of these decisions.

Tonight’s action comes months after New Haven’s police chief recommended the officers be fired.

