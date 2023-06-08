Two officers involved in case that paralyzed New Haven man fired
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Commission has fired at least 2 of the officers involved in the Randy Cox case.
Five officers were arrested and charged after Cox was paralyzed in a police transport van in 2022.
Tonight, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier was terminated, as was Officer Luis Rivera.
A decision on the position of two officers, Sergeant Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz, was tabled until June 28th.
A fifth officer retired and was not part of these decisions.
Tonight’s action comes months after New Haven’s police chief recommended the officers be fired.
